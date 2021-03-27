PUBLIC HEARING – MERCYONE – SUBSIDY

Notice Of Public Hearing

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on April 12, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider a business subsidy for job creation to Mercy Health Services Iowa Corp d/b/a MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.

Information about the proposed business subsidy, including a summary of the terms of the subsidy is available for inspection during normal office hours. The information may be obtained by contacting:

City Clerk’s Office

221 East Clark Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421

507-377-4335

Persons with residence in or the owner of taxable property in the granting jurisdiction may file a written complaint with the grantor if the grantor fails to comply with Minn. Stat. §§ 116J.993 to 116J.995, and that no action may be filed against the grantor for the failure to comply unless a written complaint is filed.

As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to address the City Council and/or Mayor regarding this matter can:

• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175. You will have the option to be called upon during the public comment portion of the meeting via the Zoom raise hand feature.

• Submit comments in writing via email to dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us no later than 5:00 p.m., Monday, April 12, 2021. Comments received will be read into the record during the public comment portion of the meeting.

This meeting will be televised on the Government Access Channel, 180 on Charter Communications and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea.

BY ORDER OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA, MINNESOTA

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 27th day of March, 2021