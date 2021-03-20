Recognizing Good Samaritan staff

March 19, 2021
Tigers lose to Eagles after last minute goal, 3-2 The Albert Lea girls’ hockey team entered the game against Rochester Lourdes Friday night with the ...
Like many people on Wednesday, we were shocked and horrified by the shooting in Georgia that claimed the lives of eight people — six of ...
First Lutheran Church Women met at 1:15 p.m. Jan. 13 in Bethany Hall. Sheri Nicol, co-president, welcomed members and guests. Sheri announced there would be ...
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 19, 2021
