Registration now open for annual Civil War Symposium

Registration is open for the 8th annual Civil War Symposium, “The Coming Fury: Dissolution of the American Union (1859-1861),” which will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 27. Presentations and panel discussions are virtual through Zoom. Registration is required and is open now. Registration form and program details can be downloaded here: https://www.boyinblue.org/news-events

For more information email: contact@boyinblue.org.