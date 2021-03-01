Rising leaders of the next generation

Albert Lea High School seniors share why they enjoy giving back

Evy Christensen

Q: What activities/clubs are you involved in at the high school?

A: I am involved in student council, Link Crew and National Honor Society.

Q: How long have you been involved in each activity?

A: I have been in student council since eighth grade. I have been involved in Link Crew and NHS since my junior year.

Q: What made you want to become involved in the

activities you’re in?

A: I wanted to be able to help people and make people happy. In student council I get the opportunity to plan school events that help students to have a better high school experience. In the Link Crew I am able to help the eighth graders come into the high school, and give them advice on how to succeed in school. Lastly, in NHS I am able to help my community as a whole. I am given many opportunities to volunteer and help others.

Q: What are some of the life lessons or knowledge you have gained from being a part of those activities?

A: That helping others can go a long way. That being part of a community makes not only my life positive and better, but can also do the same for others.

Q: How do you plan to apply that knowledge to life after high school?

A: These things will help me to be a positive person in the future. I will continue to push myself outside of my comfort zone in order to help others.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: Right now I am planning on attending Rochester Community Technical College. I want to get an associate degree in accounting. I would like to start working and possibly go back for my bachelor’s degree at one of Minnesota’s universities.

Aaron Farris

Q: What activities/clubs are you involved in at the high school?

A: I am in concert, symphonic, and jazz band, and am president of the Concert Band. I am also president of the National Honor Society, a student councilman, and the senior class representative on the Albert Lea School Board.

Q: How long have you been involved in each activity?

A: I am in my third year in concert band (second year/term as president), fourth year in symphonic band, fourth year in jazz band. I am in my second year in National Honor Society (first year as president), my third year on student council, and second year as the student school board representative.

Q: What made you want to become involved in the activities you’re in?

A: I’m someone who believes that if you want to see change, the best way to do so is to get involved yourself and be the change you want to see rather than wait and see if someone else does it. I don’t enjoy being that person that complains about things but doesn’t work to fix things to make it better for everyone.

Q: What are some of the life lessons or knowledge you have gained from being a part of those activities?

A: I’ve learned what it’s like to work with others who have different priorities than myself, and I’ve learned what it means to be a representative of a large and unique group of people. I also learned what kind of work ethic and maturity it takes to be involved in different forms of student government, and the responsibility that comes in conjunction with the trust of your peers. I’ve also learned to always be humble in everything that I do.

Q: How do you plan to apply that knowledge to life after high school?

A: I plan to continue using my work ethic, ability to keep focus and listening skills to continue helping and representing others with humbleness, respect and a burning desire to accomplish things for my community.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to attend Minnesota State University-Mankato and major in public administration and make Albert Lea my home.

Alli Dulitz

Q: What activities are you involved in?

A: For sports I am in hockey and tennis. For clubs I am student council president and I am in National Honor Society and Link Crew.

Q: How long have you been involved in each activity?

A: I have been in hockey since I was about 5 or 6 and I started tennis in ninth grade. I have been in student council since eighth grade, I became an officer in 10th grade and worked my way to president. Finally, I have been in NHS and Link Crew since 11th grade because they are only available for juniors and seniors.

Q: What made you want to become involved in these?

A: My family is big into sports, so they had the biggest influence with me starting, but I kept going with them because I enjoyed them. I joined student council mainly because my brother was in it and he enjoyed it, but also because I liked the idea of planning school events and I wanted to be a part of that. NHS and Link Crew are all about giving back and helping others, so I joined them to do just that.

Q: What are some of the life lessons or knowledge you have gained?

A: From sports I have learned a lot about working together and helping others to be their best. As well as being able to let others help me, to be coachable. Student Council has taught me how to take charge and plan things, and about all of the things that come along with events. NHS and Link Crew have taught me the importance of giving back and helping others in any way I can through my experiences.

Q: How do you plan to apply that knowledge to life after high school?

A: All of the things I have learned from sports and clubs have made me the person I am today and I am so thankful I was able to be a part of them. I have learned a lot of life skills from these things that I never thought I would when I joined. They have made me more confident and wanting to help others, which will definitely help in all aspects of my life after high school.

Q: What are your plans after high school?

A: I plan to go to college, but I am not sure where or what my major will be. My top choice right now is the University of St Thomas and major in something in the math field.