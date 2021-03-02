Robert J. Mereness

Robert Justin Mereness, 47, of Albert Lea, passed away unexpectedly February 22, 2021 in Forest City, Iowa.

Robert was born to Robert A. Mereness and Judith (Tolbers) Zoller on May 17, 1973 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Robert grew up in Albert Lea where he attended school. Robert was united in marriage to Andrea Avery September 15, 2020.

Robert worked at Days Inn, Byerlys in Lake Mills, Iowa and most recently CDI in Forest City, Iowa. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Albert Lea.

Robert enjoyed music, hunting, fishing, camping and riding his Harley. His most favorite pastime was spending as much time as possible with his new wife. Robert was a bargain hunter and enjoyed working on his cars.

Robert was always willing to help anyone in need. He will be dearly missed.

Robert is survived by his wife, Andrea; son Nick Sunding (fiancé Mikayla Forgey); Stepdaughter Torri (Richard) Scheib; parents Judy (Rick) Zoller and Robert A. Mereness; siblings Amy Mereness Fischer and sons Joseph and Dylan; Christine (Greg) Nielsen and daughter Freya; Shawn Zoller and children Zoe, Cole and Codi; father and mother-in-law Vic and Donna Avery; brother and sister-in laws Lisa and Nick Pederson and family, Brenda and Vaughn Ravlin and family; and Co-workers and friends at CDI.

Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents; Harold and Bernice Tolbers, Robert S. Mereness, and Louise Pirk.

The Celebration of Life for Robert Mereness will start with a visitation at Bayview Funeral Home March 4th from 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm. Visitation will also occur on March 5th from 12:30- 1:30 pm at Albert Lea United Methodist Church. Celebration of life at 1:30 pm at Albert Lea United Methodist church with Pastor John Mitchem officiating the service. Graveside service will follow.

Covid restrictions will be followed. The service will be streamed online at https://albertleachurch.online.church starting at 1:15 pm