Self Storage Lien Auction

KO Storage Of Albert Lea

601 Pilot Street

Albert Lea, MN 56007

952-314-7121

Auction Start Time:

03/11/2021 at 12:00 pm

Auction End Time:

03/19/2021 at 12:00 pm

Location of Auction:

www.storagetreasures.com

1 SEPARATE LIEN SALE TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR EACH UNIT. OWNER HAS THE RIGHT TO NOT ACCEPT BID PRICE.

UNIT 246:

Customer Name:

Steve Krissy/O’Rourke

Washer, dryer, weed eater,

furniture, boxes

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th & 13th days of March, 2021