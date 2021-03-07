SELF STORAGE LIEN AUCTION –
Self Storage Lien Auction
KO Storage Of Albert Lea
601 Pilot Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007
952-314-7121
Auction Start Time:
03/11/2021 at 12:00 pm
Auction End Time:
03/19/2021 at 12:00 pm
Location of Auction:
www.storagetreasures.com
1 SEPARATE LIEN SALE TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR EACH UNIT. OWNER HAS THE RIGHT TO NOT ACCEPT BID PRICE.
UNIT 246:
Customer Name:
Steve Krissy/O’Rourke
Washer, dryer, weed eater,
furniture, boxes
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th & 13th days of March, 2021
