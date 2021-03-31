SHELL ROCK TOWNSHIP – PROPERTY ASSESSMENT

Notice

To Residents Of

Shell Rock Township

Important Information Regarding Property Assessments, this may affect your Property Taxes. The Board of Appeal and Equalization for Shell Rock Township will meet on Wednesday, April 14, 2021, 9:00 A.M. at the Town Hall 80976 110th St., Glenville, MN. Purpose of the meeting is to determine whether taxable property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor.

If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your Assessor’s Office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the Local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The Board will review the valuation, classification or both if necessary, and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the Local Board of Appeal before appealing to the County Board of Appeal and Equalization.

Don Flatness

Township Clerk

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 31st day of March, 2021