Southwest standout student
Luke Semple
Age: 12
Parents: Nick and Lisa Semple
Elementary school: Lakeview
Favorite teacher: Shawn Riebe: “He is nice, he never gets mad and always helps a student in need.”
Favorite author: Elly Berkovits Gross
Activities: Football, waterboy volunteer for Albert Lea High School football
Advice: Don’t be mean and be successful.
From Shawn Riebe: “Luke has really matured as a seventh-grade student this year. Luke is very capable as a learner and responsible in getting all of his work complete. Luke is consistent with attendance both in school and online. Luke enjoys conversations with both peers and adults and relates a number of unique topics.
