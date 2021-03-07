SPECIAL MEETING – MARCH 13, 2021
Notice Of Special
Meeting Of The
Albert Lea City Council
March 13, 2021
8:30 a.m.
Albert Lea Fire Station
417 S. Newton Avenue
Albert Lea, MN 56007
In accordance with Section 3.01 of the Charter of the City of Albert Lea and with applicable State law, you are hereby notified that Mayor Vern Rasmussen, Jr. has called a Special Meeting for Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. This meeting will take place at the Albert Lea Fire Station, 417 S. Newton Avenue, Albert Lea, MN.
As the City of Albert Lea Offices are closed to the public. Anyone wishing to attend the meeting can:
• Join the meeting via the following attendee link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85804098175.
Agenda to include:
• Annual Goal Setting Session
This notice is served as a requirement of Minnesota Statue 412.91, subd 2. and 13D.04, subd 2.
s/s______________
Secretary of the Council
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 6th day of March, 2021
