Speed-related fatalities, citations increasing as statewide extra speed enforcement targets dangerous drivers

This year is proving to be just as dangerous for traffic fatalities as 2020, and speed-related deaths are outpacing last year, according to a news release from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety, in collaboration with the Minnesota departments of health and transportation, announced a statewide extra speed enforcement and education campaign on Feb. 8. The campaign was created due to a significant increase in speed-related incidents in 2020.

According to the release, there had been 59 traffic fatalities by March 12 across the state. This is up from 44 at the same time last year.

Minnesota did not reach 50 traffic fatalities until March 18 in 2020.

Speed continues to play a major role in Minnesota traffic fatalities with 21 of the 59 deaths speed-related, compared with 10 speed-related deaths this time last year.

The release stated State Patrol troopers have cited 13,673 drivers for speeding through March 4, compared with 11,318 tickets written at this time last year. Troopers cited 142 motorists for going 100 mph or more compared with 80 this time last year.

Preliminary reports show 120 motorists died in speed-related crashes in 2020, the most since 2008 (125).The 395 traffic fatalities in 2020 (preliminary) are the most in five years, with speed contributing to 30% of all fatalities last year.

People are advised to drive smart and avoid speeding risks:

Greater potential for loss of vehicle control.

Increased stopping time and distance.

Increased crash severity leading to more serious injuries and death.

The cost of a speeding violation will vary by county, but it will typically cost a driver more than $110 with court fees for traveling 10 mph over the limit. Fines double for those speeding 20 mph over the limit and drivers can lose their license for six months for going 100 mph or more.