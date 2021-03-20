Spring thaw brings temporary closure of state forest roads, trails

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will temporarily close some state forest roads and trails because they are not firm enough to support vehicle traffic without causing damage. Depending on weather conditions, the temporary closures could remain in effect until sometime in May.

“The annual spring thaw creates wet, unstable road and trail conditions,” said Deb Pitt, roads program coordinator for the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Forestry Division. “Seasonal closures protect these roads from damage.”

With the increased interest in outdoor recreation over the past year, Pitt anticipates the warmer weather will inspire people to head to Minnesota’s state forests to enjoy the recreation opportunities they provide.

“We don’t want people to arrive and be disappointed to find their usual routes restricted or closed,” Pitt said. “Before heading out, people should check the DNR website for updates, obey the closures, and use good judgment wherever they ride or drive.”

For information on road and trail closures, visit the DNR’s road closure web page. Temporary road and trail closure information is updated weekly by 2 p.m. Thursdays. Temporary closure signs also will be posted at entry points and parking lots. Roads that can handle vehicle traffic during the spring thaw will remain open but may have vehicle weight restrictions.