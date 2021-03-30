Squad car damaged by gunfire in Duluth
DULUTH — Authorities in Duluth are investigating after a Minnesota State trooper’s squad car was damaged by gunfire, police said.
According to officials, the trooper was conducting a commercial vehicle inspection Monday when the vehicle’s driver’s side window was struck and shattered.
Investigators said it appears the window was struck twice with projectiles consistent with a BB or pellet gun.
No one was injured. And no suspect has been located.
