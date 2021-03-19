Timothy Scott Horton, 53, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Sturgeon Bay, WI, was called Home to be with the Lord, Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He was born January 2, 1968 in New London, CT, the son of Pete (Jelaine) Horton and Karen (Dave) Lauper. Tim graduated from St. Coletta School in Jefferson, WI and also attended church there.

He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles with the Albert Lea Eagles Club #2258 in Albert Lea, MN. Tim was also a member of the Door County Maritime Museum in Sturgeon Bay.

He is survived by his siblings, John Horton of Seattle, WA, Patrick Horton of Denver, CO, Travis Horton of Flagstaff, AZ, Jeffery (Monica) Horton of Casco, WI, Sarah Satkoski of La Porte, IN, Ben Lauper, and Stacy (Bryce) Pickering, both of Valparaiso, IN; special aunts, Linda (Terry) Fairchild, Sandy Tight, Judy McClellan, and aunt, Polly Hix, and uncle, Ron Tight; numerous loving nieces and nephews; cousins; and friends.

Tim was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Arthur and Ethel Horton and maternal grandparents, Floyd and Dolores Tight; brother, Charlie Satkoski; and other relatives.

In honor of Tim’s wishes, no formal services will be held. He will be laid to rest in Bayside Cemetery in the Town of Sevastopol (Sturgeon Bay) with a private graveside committal.

Memorials may be given in Tim’s honor for the Door County Maritime Museum (120 N. Madison Ave., Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235 OR www.dcmm.org).

Moeller Funeral Home & Crematory in Valparaiso, IN and Huehns Funeral Home in Sturgeon Bay, WI are assisting the Horton family. Expressions of sympathy, memories, and photos of Timothy may be shared with his family through his tribute page at www.huehnsfuneralhome.com.