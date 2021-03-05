Vehicle stolen, recovered and other reports

A 2011 Ford Fusion was reported missing at 12:41 p.m. Thursday at 709 W. Front St. The vehicle was later recovered at 10:49 p.m. Thursday in a traffic stop near the intersection of West Front Street and Madison Avenue. Dante Gabino Lopez, 18, was cited for underage drinking in the traffic stop.

2 cited for theft

Deputies cited Trevor Lee Maser, 25, and Jacquelyn Jean Ryks, 30, for theft after receiving a report of two people allegedly taking items out of a barn at 7:39 a.m. Thursday at 20863 880th Ave., Oakland.

Juvenile arrested for domestic assault

A 12-year-old boy was arrested for domestic assault on Thursday morning in Albert Lea.

2 arrested after traffic stop

Police arrested Jamey Wayne Anderson, 47, on a local warrant and Jennifer Joann Raimann, 45, for fifth-degree possession after a traffic stop at 6:25 p.m. Thursday on the Front Street extension.

2 cited for underage drinking

Police cited Santana Manuel Moreno, 19, for underage consumption at 7:56 p.m. Thursday at 230 S. Pearl St. after receiving a report of a large fight. A juvenile was also cited for underage consumption.