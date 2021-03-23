Vehicles broken into and other reports

Police received a report at 11:16 a.m. Monday that someone had broken into vehicles overnight at 1314 Louis St. Items were reported stolen.

Theft by fraud reported

Theft by fraud was reported at 3:09 p.m. Monday in Glenville. Someone reportedly used a card to fraudulently buy gift cards at Walgreens and Dollar General.

2 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Say Lah on a local warrant at 4:29 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Deputies arrested Brandon Lee Crews, 30, on an arrest warrant at 8:06 p.m. Monday at 10387 640th Ave. in Emmons.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 9:11 a.m. Monday at 625 W. Clark St. The incident reportedly happened sometime overnight.

1 arrested for possession, handgun without permit

Police arrested Ler Wah, 20, for fifth-degree possession, carrying a handgun without a permit and driving after suspension after a traffic stop at 12:59 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Mill Street and South Washington Avenue.

2 cited after traffic stop

Police cited Kameron William Larsen, 18, for underage consumption and open container in a motor vehicle and Elijah Joshua Miller for a small amount of marijuana over 1.5 grams in a motor vehicle after a traffic stop at 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of East Fountain Street and North Newton Avenue.