Weather Service issues winter storm watch ahead of snowstorm

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch for Albert Lea starting late Sunday night and continuing through early Monday afternoon.

A band of precipitation will lift northeast into southern Minnesota late Sunday night, changing from rain to heavy, wet snow, with rates of over an inch per hour possible, according to the weather agency.

The snow is expected to taper off during the late morning and early afternoon on Monday.

Snow totals of 5 to 8 inches are possible, with the highest amounts expected near Interstate 90.

The Weather Service states travel could be difficult, and people should plan accordingly.