Update: Tornado watch expires; wind advisory remains until midnight

Update: 6:30 p.m.: The tornado watch has expired for Freeborn County, but the wind advisory remains through midnight.

Update: 3:30 p.m.: The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for much of southeastern Minnesota through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Fourteen counties are included in the watch, including Freeborn, Faribault, Steele, Waseca and Mower counties.

Original story: The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Albert Lea and the surrounding areas starting this afternoon and continuing through the end of the day as high winds are expected.

The weather agency states west winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph are expected in Freeborn, Faribault, Blue Earth, Waseca, Steele, Martin, Rice and Watonwan counties.

The advisory is in effect from 5 p.m. to midnight.

The agency states gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could also be blown down, and a few power outages may result.

The area is also under a slight risk for severe weather this afternoon into the evening. In addition to severe wind gusts, hail and a tornado are possible.