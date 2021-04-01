1 arrested for assault and other reports
Police arrested Frank Lucellerson Tubbs, 43, for second-degree assault at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday at 134 W. William St.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Trenton Ray Degraftenreed on a warrant at 7:02 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of West Main Street and South Washington Avenue.
