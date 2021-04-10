10 Tigers named to winter All-Big 9, All-Big 9 honorable mention teams

Of the five sports that have announced their 2020-21 winters All-Conference teams, a total of 10 Albert Lea athletes were honored with placements in their respective sports.

Albert Lea boys’ hockey had the most players selected to the All-Conference and honorable mention teams with a total of five selections.

Senior Blake Ulve and sophomore Joseph Yoon were both selected to the All-Conference team, while seniors Logan Hacker and Sam Witham, and sophomore Tim Chalmers, were selected to the honorable mention team.

The boys’ hockey team finished with a 9-10 record overall this season and a 8-8 record in the Big Nine. They ended their season with a 9-2 loss in the Section 1A semifinals.

Three dancers were selected to the conference teams, including senior Hannah Conn to the All-Conference team and seniors Elise Grzybowski and Ashlyn Yost chosen as honorable mention.

The dance team ended its season with the Section 1A meet at Winona High School.

Senior William Taylor was the lone Tigers selected to the boys swim and dive All-Conference team.

Taylor ended his season at the Section 1A meet at the Rochester Recreation Center. At the meet, Taylor was seconds away from qualifying for the state meet in the 200-yard freestyle, finishing in fourth place with a time of 1:54.27.

Junior Taya Jeffrey was selected to the girls basketball All-Conference team as the leader of the Tigers, who finished the season with a 7-14 record and an appearance in the Section 1AAA championship.

Girls hockey and wrestling had not released their All-Conference teams as of press time.

All-Conference selections

Boys hockey

• Blake Ulve, senior, 1st team

• Joseph Yoon, sophomore,

1st team

• Logan Hacker, senior, honorable mention

• Sam Witham, senior, honorable mention

• Tim Chalmers, sophomore, honorable mention

Dance

• Hannah Conn, senior,

1st team

• Elise Grzybowski, senior, honorable mention

• Ashlyn Yost, senior, honorable mention

Boys swim and dive

• William Taylor, senior,

1st team

Girls basketball

• Taya Jeffrey, junior, 1st team