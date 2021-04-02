3 arrested on warrants and other reports

Police served a warrant on Angel Antonio Gonzales, 32, at 12:44 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Satera Marie Kontz, 34, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 5:31 p.m. Monday at 2308 Hendrickson Road.

Deputies served a warrant on Matthew Carey Lavonn Butler, 21, at 3:54 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Car keyed

A car was reported keyed at 1:33 p.m. Monday at 808 Johnson St. The damage reportedly happened a few nights prior.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Matthew Wayne Morfitt, 40, on an alleged probation violation at 2:18 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.