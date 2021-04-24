PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

COURT FILE NO:

24-PR-21-525

ESTATE OF ALICE M.

DUGAN, DECEDENT

NOTICE OF INFORMAL

PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

RESPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is given that an application for informal probate of the Decedent’s Will, dated January 2, 1998, (“Will”), has been filed with the Registrar. The application has been granted.

Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Steve P. Dugan, whose address is 601 Ulstad Avenue, Albert Lea, Minnesota, 56007, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir, devisee or other interested persona may be entitled to appointment as personal respresentative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate.

Any objections to the probate of the Will or appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

April 7, 2021

Deanna Verdick, Deputy Probate Registrar

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Daniel L. Kolker

Peterson, Kolker, Haedt & Benda, Ltd.

1811 Broadway Avenue SE

Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License NO: 0310049

Telephone: 507-373-6491

Fax: 507-373-7863

Email: dkolker@albertlealaw.com

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 14 and 21, 2021

24-PR-21-525