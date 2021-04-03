3.16.21 MEETING

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

March 16, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday March 16, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Edwin, Forman and Herman in person, with Commissioners Shoff and Belshan via Zoom.

Commissioner Herman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented with the exception of the removal of item B8 which is to consider a resolution authorizing entering into a new well sharing agreement for the maintenance shop located in Oakland as more information needs to be obtained. Motion seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–058 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A). Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-063 Accepting the Resignation of Catherine Wittmer. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-064 Permission to Fill the Office Support Specialist, Sr. Position in the Recorder’s Office. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-065. Accepting the Resignation of Susan Wagner. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-066 Permission to Fill the License Center Office Services Supervisor Position in the License Center. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

At approximately 8:40 Dave Vanderploeg of the Turtle Creek Watershed presented information to the Board.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-067 Award of CP 021-CULV-026 Authoring Contract Award for CP 021-CULV-026 Replacement of Centerline Culverts on CSAH 26 from I-90 to TH-251. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-068 Award of CP 021-M-002

2021 Pavement Marking Contract. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-069 Award of CP 021-M-004 2021 Base Stabilization. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-070 Award of CP 021-SAND-005 2021 Supply Washed Sand for Ice Control. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-071 Award of SAP 024-626-021 Reclaim, Widen Slopes, Culverts and Aggregate Surfacing on CSAH 26 from TH-251 to CSAH 35 East of Clarks Grove, MN. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-072 AWARD OF SAP 024-633-009 Mill and Bituminous Overlay and Aggregate Shoulders on CSAH 33 from CSAH 10 to Hartland, MN. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-073 2021 Seasonal Bids. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-074 Approving Petition for Repair on County Ditch 23. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-075 Approving the 2021 Tobacco License. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-076 Authorizing Redemption of General Obligation Watershed Bonds, Series 2013. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-077 Accepting a Donation from Cargill through their Cargill Cares Program. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-078 Retroactively Accepting a Grant Contract Agreement from Minnesota Department of Health for Case Investigation and Contact Tracing. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following: RESOLUTION No. 21-079 Approving Tax Abatement Housing Assistance Policy for the City of Emmons, MN. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-080 Authorizing the Sale of Existing County Property. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-081 Board Appointments to Freeborn County Law Library. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-082 Board Appointments to Freeborn County Convention and Visitors Bureau. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following motion: MOVED, for the Administrator and Board Chair to send a letter of support to the State of Minnesota Department of Public Safety to retain services in Freeborn County. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-083 Termination of Local Declaration of a State of Emergency- COVID 19 Specific to Resolution 20-90. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-084 COVID-19 Preparedness Plan and Readiness reopening list. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

RESOLUTION No. 21-085 Resuming In-Person Board Meetings. After discussion, the resolution failed for lack of action. The Chair asked that the matter be placed on the agenda for the next workshop.

MOVED, to remove tabled Resolution 21-051 from the March 2, 2021 Freeborn County Board meeting, specifically Allowing Deputies to Assist with Mutual Aid for Enbridge Line 3 Route Security Detail. After discussion, Chairman Shoff asked if any Board member wanted to remove the issue from the table and the Board remained silent. Resolution 21-051 fails for lack of action.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-086 Approval of Claims General Fund $520,056.63; County Road & Bridge $120,552.83; Human Services $158,005.98; Public Health $64,623.56; County Ditch $62,969.45; Trust & Agency $109,008.82; Payroll Clearing Fund $4,795.01; Turtle Creek Watershed $1,156.60; Recorder’s Clearing $2,108.00 FUND TOTALS $1,043,276.88. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 77. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,943.52. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 10:14 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 6th, 2021.

By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune: Apr. 10, 2021

3.16.21 MEETING