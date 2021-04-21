A.L. boys’ golf holds on for narrow win over Faribault, Winona

The Albert Lea boys’ golf team traveled to Faribault Golf Club on Tuesday to compete in a triangular against the Faribault Falcons and the Winona Winhawks.

Similar to their match last Tuesday, the Tigers played in temps that were hovering right around the mid 30s most of the day, but got down to below freezing by the end of the match. And just like Tuesday, they came out with the win.

Albert Lea beat both Faribault and Winona by posting a team score of 337. Faribault came in at 345 and Winona at 423.

The team was led by Drew Teeter who shot a 78, and Tucker McKinney who put up an 82.

Eighth graders Ledger Stadheim posted an 88 and Nick Belshan an 89 to help secure the victory for the Tigers.

The Tigers will host Mankato East and Rochester Century on Monday at Wedgewood Cove in their first home meet of the season.