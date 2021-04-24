Albert Lea High School Standout Student
Name: Hannah Veldman
Age: 15
Parents: Jake and Sarah Veldman
Where are you from? Hollandale
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Halverson
Favorite teacher of all time and why: My first- and third-grade teacher, Mrs. Rassler, has always been one of my favorite teachers. She was always so kind to everyone and pushed us to do our best.
Favorite book/author: April Henry Books
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: gymnastics, gymnastics coach at Owatonna Gymnastics Club, Straight A honor roll and youth group at church.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? To always be your best self and never give up on the things you enjoy and strive for.
