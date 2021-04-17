Albert Lea wastewater facility recognized among others in region

The Minnesota Pollution Control agency this week recognized work of 77 wastewater facilities in southeastern Minnesota for outstanding permit compliance, according to a news release.

To receive this recognition, facilities were required to demonstrate consistent compliance with monitoring, operations and maintenance requirements, submit all reports to the MPCA correctly and on time and employ staff certified by the MPCA in wastewater operations.

“The MPCA appreciates the considerable efforts by permittees and operators to protect and preserve water quality, especially during a global pandemic” said Dana Vanderbosch, Municipal Division director at MPCA. “It is this kind of essential and difficult work that has kept Minnesotans and the environment protected during these unprecedented times.”

A total of 292 wastewater treatment plants across Minnesota are being recognized for the award. Minnesota has approximately 1,600 municipal and industrial wastewater treatment facilities. Community, institution or treatment plant size were not factors in awarding the certificates.

The following facilities in the area were recognized:

• Albert Lea wastewater treatment plant, Albert Lea

• MnDOT Albert Lea travel information center, Albert Lea

• Clark Grove wastewater treatment plant, Clarks Grove

• Conger wastewater treatment plant, Conger

• Ellendale wastewater treatment plant, Ellendale

• Emmons wastewater treatment plant, Emmons