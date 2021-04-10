ALC Standout Student
Name: Aiden Brumbaugh
Age: 17
Parents: Benjamin Brumbaugh and Jessica Wolfe
Where are you from? Albert Lea
If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? I attended Hawthorne Elementary.
Favorite teacher of all time and why: My favorite teacher of all time is probably Mr. Sunnarborg, because he always made learning French really fun.
Favorite book/author: My favorite book right now is “Abarat” by Clive Barker
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: I’m not involved in many activities currently, but in the past I’ve done theater and robotics with the high school, and I’ve worked for the Conservation Corps of Minnesota.
What do you want to do after high school? I’m not sure, but I’m planning on taking a gap year and exploring my options.
What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? Don’t be afraid to ask for help or clarification. Your teachers are there to teach you, and they can’t do that if they don’t know you’re struggling.
This Week in History: Albert Lea Tribune loses longtime mascot to natural causes
Local April 5, 2011: Albert Lea Medical Center and Austin Medical Center launched their new electronic medical record (EMR). The... read more