Anglers host Crappie-A-Thon

The Albert Lea Anglers fishing club recently held its Red Door Construction Crappie-A-Thon.

The contest challenged anglers to compile a stringer of three crappies, measuring total length to determine the winner.

By the end, there was not only a tie for first, but a tie for second as well. Tanner Conn and Sam McGill tied for first with a total of 31.75 inches, and Connor May and Curtis Parmenter tied for second with a total of 31.25 inches.

Evan Schroeder was chosen as the Scheels Angler of the Tournament.

Forty-eight Rapala folding rulers were also given out to participants of the tournament.