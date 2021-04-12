Assault reported and other reports
Police received a report at 12:17 a.m. Friday of males that reportedly got out of a car and punched two males in the face near the intersection of Bridge Avenue and Katherine Street. The males then reportedly took off in a car.
Hit-and-run reported
Police received a report of a vehicle that was sideswiped by a tow truck while waiting to turn into Kwik Trip at 12:24 p.m. Friday.
Damage reported at parks
Damage was reported at 1:55 p.m. Friday at 100 Fountain St. There was broken glass, some graffiti and locks that were cut off the electrical panels.
Police received a report at 6 p.m. Sunday of teenagers that were reportedly trying to pry open the door on a park building at 806 E. 17th St.
Vehicles, house hit with paintballs
Police received a report at 5 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that had been shot by a paintball gun at 700 S. U.S. Highway 69.
Police cited Juan Manuel Mendez, 44, and a juvenile for discharge of a firearm, per city ordinance regarding paintball guns, after receiving a report at 6:22 p.m. Friday of a vehicle circling the block and shooting cars with paintballs on the 1300 block of St. John Ave. Police also cited Felipe Julian Carrizales, 26, and Carlos Alberto Lazaro Huerta, 19.
A truck was reported hit with paintballs at 6:32 p.m. Friday at 1313 James Ave.
Police received a report at 12:40 a.m. Saturday of a truck that had been hit with a paintball gun at 320 E. Eighth St.
Police received a report at 1:17 p.m. Saturday of a car and house that had been paintballed at 1906 S.E. Marshall St.
Scam reported
Police received a report at 11:08 a.m. Saturday of someone in Albert Lea who was scammed out of at least $100.
1 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Bryan Nickolaus Bell, on numerous local and surrounding county warrants at 9:28 p.m. Sunday at 2611 Bridge Ave.
1 arrested on alleged violation
Police arrested Kunta Kinte Lee Viverette, 43, on an alleged parole violation at 1:34 p.m. Saturday at 920 S. Broadway.
Man arrested for alleged no contact order violation
Police arrested Miguel Angel Munos, 32, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 4:42 p.m. Saturday at 1415 Frank Ave.
1 arrested for possession, DWI
Police arrested Trouper Montgomery Gilbertson, 31, for fifth-degree possession and driving while intoxicated after a traffic stop at 3:52 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of East 11th Street and Margaretha Avenue.
1 arrested for domestic assault
Police arrested Hector Manuel Olvera, 43, on gross misdemeanor domestic assault at 6:43 p.m. Sunday at 114 N. Eighth Ave.
