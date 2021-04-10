Bolan church to host to-go meal

Trinity United Methodist Church of Bolan, Iowa, will host a homemade chili and cinnamon roll lunch to-go on April 18 at 4211 Tulip Lane.

Serving begins at 11 a.m. and will go until 1 p.m. or until the food is gone.

The meal includes crackers and carrot and celery sticks.

To guarantee meals by reservation, contact Linda Nydegger at 641-748-2385, 641-420-3048 or joelin@wctatel.net.

For noon pickup at the Northwood courthouse call Pam Anderson at 641-324-1102.

A $5 minimum donation is requested.