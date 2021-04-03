Burning restrictions lifted

The burning restrictions in place Friday because of strong winds and low humidity have been lifted, Freeborn County Sheriff Kurt Freitag said Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service had issued the warning for several counties throughout the state because of weather conditions ideal for wildfire, a press release from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources stated.

The warning included Anoka, Big Stone, Blue Earth, Brown, Carver, Chippewa, Cottonwood, Dakota, Dodge, Douglas, Faribault, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Hennepin, Jackson, Kandiyohi, Lac Qui Parle, Le Sueur, Lincoln, Lyon, Martin, McLeod, Meeker, Mower, Murray, Nicollet, Nobles, Olmsted, Pipestone, Pope, Ramsey, Redwood, Renville, Rice, Rock, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Stearns, Steele, Stevens, Swift, Traverse, Wabasha, Waseca, Washington, Watonwan, Wright and Yellow Medicine counties.