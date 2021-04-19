Catalytic converter stolen and other reports
Police received a report at 7:07 p.m. Sunday of a vehicle that had a catalytic converter stolen off of it at 1306 Southview Lane. The incident reportedly happened sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday at 7 p.m. Sunday.
3 arrested on warrants
Deputies arrested Richard Allen Miller, 43, on a Steele County warrant after a traffic stop at 4:33 p.m. Friday at 122 Bridge Ave.
Police arrested Nathaniel Gary Varness, 20, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 8:46 a.m. Friday at 2222 E. Main St. Varness was also cited for driving after revocation.
Police arrested Angel De Los Santos, 35, on a local warrant after a traffic stop at 3:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of East Fourth Street and South Newton Avenue.
Fraud reported
Deputies received a report at 10:38 a.m. Friday that someone had fraudulently filed for unemployment under a person’s name in rural Ellendale.
Deputies received a report at 5:04 p.m. Friday that someone had fraudulently taken out a credit card in another person’s name
Vehicle egged
Police received a report at 3:10 p.m. Friday of a vehicle that had been egged the night prior at 820 St. Thomas Ave.
1 arrested for fleeing police, other charges
Police arrested Jesus Lara Rangel, 20, for felony fleeing, driving after revocation, possession of a small amount of marijuana, careless driving and underage possession of alcohol after a traffic stop at 3:40 p.m. Friday near the intersection of East Seventh Street and Frank Avenue.
Shoplifting reported
Police received a report at 4:11 p.m. Friday of a female who had reportedly stolen three pairs of shoes at 2339 Leland Drive.
Vehicle damaged
The window on a vehicle was reported damaged at 12:43 p.m. Saturday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave. The damage was believed to have happened the night before.
Items reported taken
Several items were reported taken at 1:49 p.m. Sunday at 405 Court St.
