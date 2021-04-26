Census to reveal whether Minnesota will lose House seat

By David H. Montgomery and Tim Nelson, Minnesota Public Radio News

Census numbers set to be posted Monday afternoon will determine whether Minnesota keeps its eight U.S. House seats or loses one as the nation’s demographics shift.

The U.S. Census Bureau is expected to release data at 2 p.m. that will be used to decide each state’s congressional seats and Electoral College votes. Minnesota officials have been concerned that the state will lose a seat to faster growing Sunbelt states.

The numbers are state population counts that show how many residents each state has gained or lost over the past decade. Those are the numbers used to apportion the 435 seats in Congress.

Minnesota now has eight of those seats, but Congress uses new census numbers to shift seats around to keep representation roughly equal for each district.

That means faster growing states like Arizona, Florida, Texas and Oregon will likely pick up Congressional seats, while slower-growing states like Minnesota, Michigan and Pennsylvania may well lose seats.

But Minnesota is one of several states that gained enough people it might survive with eight seats for at least another decade. The state had nine seats in Congress through 1960, when the census cut that number to the current eight.

Seat loss would mean overhaul of U.S. House maps

If Minnesota does lose a congressional seat, that will mean a wholesale redrawing of Minnesota’s political map in the next year, with the state’s population re-divided from eight districts into seven.

Even if Minnesota keeps all eight seats, the state’s political map will have to be redrawn — just less drastically. The metro area has grown faster than rural Minnesota, so the districts drawn 10 years ago are no longer equal in population.

Minnesota’s eight congressional seats are currently evenly divided between Democrats and Republicans. Members of the DFL Party represent the state’s four urban and suburban districts, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th districts. Republicans represent the exurban 6th District and the largely rural 1st, 7th and 8th districts.

Passing a new congressional map is supposed to happen through a law, passed by both houses of the Legislature and signed by the governor.

But with Republicans controlling the Minnesota Senate and Democrats the House and governor’s office, agreement may be hard to come by. If so, then the map will likely end up drawn by the courts, as happened in Minnesota after the 2010 Census, 2000 Census and 1990 Census.

But that will have to wait. The Census Bureau is only releasing statewide population figures Monday — not the counts for thousands of local neighborhoods around the state that lawmakers or judges will use to actually draw new political maps. Those will take many months to come out, creating a time crunch with potentially wild results.

The release of the apportionment numbers comes almost four months later than planned because of delays caused by the pandemic and anomalies discovered in the data as the numbers were being crunched.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.