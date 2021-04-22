Christine Veldman

Christine LeAnn Veldman, 56 of Austin, Minnesota, passed away at her home on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Chris was born November 8, 1964 in Austin, Minnesota to Richard and Betty (Gerhart) Veldman. She grew up in Austin and graduated from Austin High School in 1983. More recently, she enjoyed cooking for the residents of Our House Assisted Living.

Chris put Love into everything that she did. She was an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Mankato, Minnesota where she spent time volunteering. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting and making homemade gifts for her friends and family. She loved spending time with her daughter, Hannah Rose and adored her grandson, Otis. Chris was the glue that held the family together.

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Veldman and her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Chris is survived by her daughter, Hannah Rose Zenke and grandson, Otis Eisley Zenke both of Chicago, Illinois; mother, Betty L. Veldman of Austin; sister, Dawn Marie Veldman of Le Roy; brother, Michael Richard Veldman of Austin; nieces, Alyssa Wolthoff, Samantha Wolthoff and Sierra Wolthoff; aunts, cousins, and friend, Randy Norem.

A memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 1st at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father James Steffes officiating. Visitation will be from 10 – 10:30 a.m. at the church. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery following the Mass. Due to Covid restrictions, there will not be a reception following the service.

Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children’s Hospitals.

Clasen-Jordan Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.