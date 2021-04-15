COVID-19 update: 14 new cases in Freeborn County; 49% of adults with at least 1 vaccine dose

Freeborn County reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday as part of the state’s 2,736 new cases.

The state has now had 549,830 cases since the start of the pandemic, and about 524,000 are no longer in isolation. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, 699 people were hospitalized as of Wednesday, including 168 in intensive care.

Eleven new deaths were reported from eight counties and included people ranging in age from early 40s to over 100, four of whom lived in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state has now had 6,989 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday, 3.46 million doses of COVID-19 had been administered across the state. The state has reported 49% of adults have received at least one dose, and 33% of the state’s adults are completely vaccinated.

Freeborn County has now had 3,250 cases since the start of the pandemic. Information about the new cases or how many cases remain active has not yet been released.

As of Tuesday, 11,443 in the county had received one vaccination dose and 7,869 had received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: