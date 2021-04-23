COVID-19 update: More than 12K in Freeborn County with at least one vaccine dose

More than 12,000 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, according to updates from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The state health agency stated 12,145 people have received one dose and 9,477 have received the completed series.

Eight new COVID-19 cases were reported in the county Friday, increasing the county’s total cases to 3,311. Of that number, 73 are considered active.

The new cases included three people between 15 and 19, two people in their 20s, two people in their 40s and one person age unknown.

Statewide, 2,167 new cases were reported, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 564,584. Of that number, 539,741 are no longer in isolation and 689 are hospitalized, including 202 in intensive care.

Ten new deaths were reported from six counties, ranging in age from early 40s to early 80s.

The state has now had 7,064 total COVID-19 deaths.

The following is an update on other area counties:

Faribault County

• three new lab-confirmed cases

• 1,462 total cases

• 5,354 people with at least one vaccine dose; 4,279 with completed series

Mower County

• two new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case

• 4,534 total cases

• 17,005 people with at least one vaccine dose; 12,996 with completed series

Steele County

• 13 new lab-confirmed cases, one probable case

• 3,687 total cases

• 14,359 people with at least one vaccine dose; 10,143 with completed series

Waseca County

• three new lab-confirmed cases

• 2,324 total cases

• 6,852 people with at least one vaccine dose; 5,116 with completed series

Age breakdown of new COVID-19 cases in Freeborn County (April 16-22)

0-4: 5

5-9: 7

10-14: 1

15-19: 8

20s: 4

30s: 12

40s: 6

50s: 2

60s: 7

70s: 1

— Information from Freeborn County Public Health