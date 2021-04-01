COVID-19 update: New cases increase in Freeborn County, statewide

COVID-19 cases creeped up in Minnesota on Thursday, including in Freeborn County, according to the daily update from health officials.

The state reported 2,140 new cases and 12 deaths, including one in both Mower and Steele counties.

The person who died in Mower County was in their early 80s, and the person who died in Steele County was in their late 60s. Other deaths statewide ranged in age from late 40s to late 80s, and four resided in a long-term care or assisted living facility.

The state has now had 521,667 cases since the start of the pandemic, of which more than 21,000 are considered active and 435 people are currently hospitalized, including 105 in intensive care.

There have been 6,860 cumulative deaths statewide.

Freeborn County reported 17 new lab-confirmed cases on Thursday and has now had 3,097 total cases since the start of the pandemic. Of those cases, 93 are considered active. One new hospitalization was reported.

The new cases included one person between 0 and 4, one person between 5 and 9, two people between 10 and 14, one person between 15 and 19, six people in their 20s, one person in their 30s, one person in their 40s, two people in their 50s and two people in their 60s.

As of Monday, 9,708 people in Freeborn County had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 5,941 had received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: