COVID-19 update: New deaths reported in Freeborn, Steele counties

Nineteen new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Minnesota on Wednesday, including one in both Freeborn and Steele counties, according to health officials.

The person who died in Freeborn County was in their early 90s, and the person who died in Steele County was in their late 90s. Other people who died across the state ranged in age from early 40s to early 90s.

Freeborn County has now had 28 COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic, and Steele County has had 13.

The state has had 6,908 deaths, of which 4,298 resided in long-term care or assisted living facilities.

The state on Wednesday reported 2,004 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the state’s cumulative total to 532,658. Of that number, 509,834 no longer need to be in isolation, and 538 people are hospitalized, including 138 in intensive care.

Freeborn County reported eight new lab-confirmed cases and one probable case, increasing the county’s cumulative case count to 3,141. Information has not yet been released about the new cases or how many cases remain active.

As of Monday, 10,555 people in Freeborn County have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 6,662 people have received the completed series.

The following is an update on other area counties: