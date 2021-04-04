April 3, 2021

DITCH 23

By Submitted

Published 7:43 pm Saturday, April 3, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice of County Ditch 23
Landowners Meeting

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE, the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners, seated as the Drainage Authority for Freeborn County, pursuant to Minnesota statutes chapter 103E, shall hold a Landowners Meeting on the Petition to Repair a portion of Freeborn County Ditch 23. The hearing shall be held at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, in the Commissioners’ room at the Freeborn County Government Center, 411 S. Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota. The petitioners, landowners in County Ditch 23 and other interested parties may appear and be heard.

Pat Martinson
Freeborn County
Auditor-Treasurer
Dated: March 24, 2021

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune on the 3rd day of April, 2021

