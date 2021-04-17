Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the 17 inducted into the Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration.

Congratulations to the 17 people and entities inducted Monday into the Albert Lea High School Wall of Inspiration.

Started in 2003 by the Kuphal family as a lasting memory of their son, Josh, the Wall of Inspiration is an enshrinement of tiles along the walls of Albert Lea High School with each tile custom designed by the inductees.

Inductees are encouraged to show off their personalities on their tiles as a way to help inspire the students and faculty who walk by them every day.

The honorees have done much to better the worlds of those around them, and we thank them for lifting up others, many times through simple acts of kindness.

To the Fountain Lake dredging project not being included in the House bonding bill.

We were disappointed to hear the Shell Rock River Watershed District’s $7.5 million bonding request to finish the dredging on Fountain Lake was not included in the House Capital Investment Committee’s bonding bill released this week.

The bonding dollars would be used to dredge the east basin of the main bay, Bancroft Channel and parts of Bancroft Bay.

We stress to legislators the importance of this project for the Albert Lea community and hope it can be included in the final bill.

Funding would allow for the dredging to continue to complete the project.

If funding is not obtained this year, the cost of the project will rise, as the Watershed District would have to pay additional costs associated with removing the J.F. Brennan Co. dredge from the lake and then again when bringing the dredge back to the lake whenever the project does begin again.

This project has already seen huge success from the first phases of dredging completed, and it would be a shame to not finish the project.

To all the reports of fraud in recent weeks.

Albert Lea and Freeborn County law enforcement have received several reports of fraud in recent weeks, including instances of fraudulent unemployment claims and other scams.

We encourage people to continue to be vigilant about these reports, and if you question a letter or a phone call that you have received about your identity, be safe and ask law enforcement if it is legitimate before responding back.

If it is not legitimate, do not respond or give it any further time of day.

Fraud and scams are happening at an increased rate so be cautious moving ahead.