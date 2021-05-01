Editorial: Tribune Thumbs

To the soon-to-be new owners of the building formerly known as Trumble’s.

Congratulations to Colin and Sue Minehart and Dan and Kim Olson, who in June will close on The Trumble’s Family Restaurant building on East Main Street.

The restaurant has been closed since February 2020, and we are pleased to see local entrepreneurs come together to reopen this iconic Albert Lea building.

We look forward to seeing this building back in operation and bring another dining option to both Albert Lea residents and visitors from other communities.

To the warm temperatures predicted for Saturday.

According to the National Weather Service,

temperatures were expected to reach 89 degrees Saturday with sunny skies.

If you’ve been waiting for the weather to warm up, this will be the perfect day for you.

The weather is well above normal for this time of year, with temperatures averaging in the lower 50s.

Get out and enjoy the sun and heat as showers are likely Sunday and Monday before the sun resurfaces on Tuesday.

To the Bing-Oh! Spring winners.

Congratulations to the six regular bingo winners of this year’s Bing-Oh! Spring contest. It has been fun watching people play and get excited about this game, which has become a fun tradition in the Tribune.

With the three most recent winners, all of the regular bingos have now been claimed, though people can continue on to get a blackout. The first person to reach a blackout will win $200 in Chamber Bucks.

Don’t forget to check your paper each day for bingo numbers and be sure to come in right away when you think you have a winner.

To the kickoff of the Tribune’s annual Readers’ Choice contest.

It has been fun seeing the excitement begin this week for the Tribune’s annual Readers’ Choice contest.

The nomination period for the contest opened online on the Tribune’s website Tuesday under the “Contest” tab. This period is new this year, and only the top five businesses nominated in each category will make the ballot round.

If you have a business in the community, feel free to share the link and encourage your customers to nominate you.

The nomination round will be open through May 15, and the voting round will begin online June 4, and the ballot will print in the newspaper June 9. Voting will continue through July 7.

Don’t forget to vote for your favorite businesses!