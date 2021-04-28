First Lutheran Church to have special services to honor health care workers serving in the area

The Rev. John Holt, along with the staff, leadership team and members of First Lutheran Church announce special services to honor the heroic health care personnel in the area who have served so faithfully, especially in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

“During our Sunday morning worship services on Sunday, May 2, we plan to honor nurses, aides, physicians, first responders, fire-rescue, ambulance crews and anyone else involved in health care in hospitals, clinics, care centers, assisted living homes, chiropractic practices, public health, etc., for their caring and selfless service to all of us in the last 14 months especially,” Holt said. “We plan to include prayers of thanksgiving to Almighty God for all who have answered the call to care for others in the medical professions.”

Holt said the church will recognize each one who attends in-person with a gift.

Arrangements have also been for a special presentation in drama for the Sunday message entitled “Visiting Hours.”

“This will touch us emotionally and move us all to renewed dedication to caring for one another and a deeper appreciation for all who serve in healthcare,” Holt said.

“Visiting Hours” is a one-man play featuring Christian actor and speaker Jonathan Swenson. Set in a hospital, this intimate and meaningful drama looks into the ways God works through each person’s gifts and story to bless the whole community. It tells a shared story of life and faith from multiple perspectives, the stories of both the one receiving care and those giving it.

Swenson is a graduate of Gustavus Adolphus College and Luther Seminary. He has served as an ordained minister for nearly 25 years, and is the founding director of both Paraphrase Theatre as well as More to this Life Ministries.

People are invited to attend in the church in downtown Albert Lea, at the 8 or 10:30 a.m. services, or tune in to the Peace & Power broadcast on KAAL-TV, ABC 6 at 10 a.m. Sunday, listen to the radio broadcast at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on KATE 1450 or access the church’s Facebook page at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, a recording of the service should be posted at www.flcal.org.