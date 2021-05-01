Freeborn Eagles rugby teams off to strong start

The Albert Lea boys’ and girls’ rugby teams kicked off their seasons last week, both coming away with wins.

The girls’ team took on Osseo in a non-league friendly 7s match. The Eagles dominated from the beginning, scoring twice in the first minute of play and winning 41-0.

Jaiden Venem led the way with 20 points on four tries. Jessica Schellenberg, Riley Johnston and Jasper Flatten all scored five points with one try each. Taylor Stanek had one conversion for two points, and Josie Holt had two conversions for four points.

The boys’ team hosted the South River Rubgy Club, which features players from Prior Lake, Shakopee and Lakeville.

The match was played as a 15s league match, marking the first time the Eagles have played competitively outside of 7s.

The Eagles were ready for the new style of play, winning the match by shutout 24-0.

Caleb Talamantes scored 10 points on two tries, Griffin Studier and Derrick McMillian each scored five points on one try, and Nathan Bain scored four points on two conversions.

Griffin Thompson was named the Man of the Match for his hard work, good decision making and unselfish play.