James “Jim” William Herplinck, 83, of Northwood, Iowa passed away Friday, April 2, 2021.

Memorial Service will be 11:00 am Thursday, April 8 at Bonnerup Funeral Service of Albert Lea, with visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Bonnerup Funeral Service is assisting the family. www.BonnerupFuneralService.com

Jim was born February 15, 1938 in Cresco, IA moved to Austin and graduated high school from Austin High School.

He married Rosetta Louise Bonnes and to this union two children were born; James Greggory Herplinck (now deceased in 2004) and Peggy Lynette Herplinck. After their divorce, James married Betty Wacholtz Goskeson Herplinck.

Jim worked at Streater Store Fixtures and retired proudly after 31 years.

NASCAR, camping, movies, television and fishing up north truly brought Jim happiness.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wacholtz Goskeson Herplinck; daughter, Peggy; 3 step-sons, Michael, James and Greg Goskeson and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.