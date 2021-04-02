Julaine ‘Janie’ Christensen

July 31, 1930-Nov. 4, 2020

Our beloved mother, Julaine Grace (Erdahl) Christensen, at the young age of 90, slipped away peacefully with her daughter Judy by her side at Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park, MN due to complications from a stroke and a brief battle with Covid. She has been greatly missed every day since her passing.

She was born July 31, 1930 to Sara and Helmer Erdahl in Frost, MN. She graduated from Albert Lea High School in 1948; married her high school sweetheart Donald on August 6th, 1950; raised four daughters; and celebrated 65 years of a loving marriage.

Over the years she channeled her energies into activities that supported her daughters’ upbringing: Ramsey Elementary School PTA President, District 241 Council Chair, Pre-School Round-up’s Vision and Hearing Screening Clinic, and the school immunizations clinics, American Red Cross Blood Drives and various award ceremonies at ALHS.

Our mother will be remembered for her zest for life, ability to calmly stand her ground, overwhelming compassion and gracious heart. She showed others that the heart has unlimited love, extends light to all, listens without judgement, and holds fast to core principles and strong Christian Faith. Her generous spirit filled her life to the brim and touched so many folks throughout her time on Earth.

Her love for people and music brought harmony to the alto section of the First Baptist Church choir and Sweet Adeline’s singing group. For a mere seven decades she volunteered her diverse skill set to a wide range of community committees, events, programs and activities. Some of her favorites included: Civic Music, Sons of Norway, Travel Class, General Federation of Women’s Club, ALHS Class of 1948 Reunions, her bowling team, Church Women United, First Baptist Church activities – especially the Christmas decorating committee, The Red Hatters Society, and more recently at the Moravian Church in Chaska, MN.

Julaine is survived by her four daughters and their husbands, Jacqueline and Bob Craig, Jodell and Jon Greiner, Judy Christensen and Rocky Waldin, Jayne and Larry Breid; dear grandchildren, Heather and Kofi, Brad, Erik, Bethany and Corey, Alexis, Taylor and Nate, Aaron, Rachel, and Daniel; precious great-grandchildren, Caroline Julaine, Oliver and Otis Donald; brother and sister-in-law, John and Sally Erdahl; and several nieces, nephews and close cousins.

In death, she has been rejoined with her loving husband Donald and infant son Daniel; parents, Sara and Helmer Erdahl; brother and sister-in-law, Elvin and Joyce; all of her relatives, especially those from Iowa; and Janie’s dearest friend and sister, Donna Cornick.

Our deepest appreciation and gratitude for the years of gentle, loving care that was tirelessly given by Dr. Kerrie Allen, Dr. Zvi Frankfurt, and Meadow Woods Assisted Living’s entire staff. And a humble

‘Thank You’ for all the courageous efforts given by the 4th Floor Covid RN’s, Docs, OT’s, PT’s and the ‘behind the scenes’ frontline staff at Methodist Hospital in Julaine’s final days.

In lieu of flowers or memorial, please safely share some time with a loved one and know that Julaine is grateful for your gesture.

Interment will be in Albert Lea following a private family service later this year.

May God bless and keep you, until we meet again.

Loving, Julaine