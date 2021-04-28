K&W Stores receives grant

U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, R-Blue Earth announced Friday that K&W Stores of MN Inc. in Albert Lea has received a $30,000 federal grant for the replacement of two fuel dispensers in their Fairmont location.

The funding is allocated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development as part of its Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program. The program’s purpose is to encourage the use of higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel through cost-sharing and expanding the infrastructure for renewable fuels derived from U.S. agricultural products.

“I am pleased that K&W Stores of MN, Inc. in Albert Lea has received this federal grant to fund two fuel dispensers, which is expected to increase their ethanol sales by nearly 134,000 gallons per year,” Hagedorn said. “Biofuels are an integral part of our rural communities, and it is terrific that businesses like K&W Stores are able to participate in federal initiatives to expand the marketability of renewable fuel.”