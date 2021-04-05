Lake Mills man pleads guilty in crash than injured several near Forest City

A Lake Mills man pleaded guilty last week to three of 14 criminal charges against him tied to a head-on crash New Year’s Day in 2019 that injured multiple people near Forest City.

Michael Scott Olsen pleaded guilty to three counts of serious injury by vehicle, all felonies, as part of a plea deal in the case. Eleven other charges will be dismissed.

Olsen faced six counts of serious injury by vehicle; one count of operating while under the influence, a first offense, a serious misdemeanor; one count of marijuana possession, a second offense, a serious misdemeanor; and six counts of leaving the scene of a serious injury crash, all aggravated misdemeanors.

Court documents state Olsen was traveling southbound in a 2010 Dodge Ram at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 1, 2019, on 120th Street about a half mile south of 360th Street, when his vehicle struck a 2004 Grand Prix, carrying eight occupants.

Upon further investigation, Olsen was found to reportedly be under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Court documents state a deputy who arrived at the crash could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the pickup and found a bag of a green leafy substance in the center console of the truck. The green leafy substance was in a glass jar and a plastic baggy.

Olsen is slated to be sentenced May 25.