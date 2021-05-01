Letter: Looking into electric cars
I do understand what people are saying about using rare materials in electric cars. I’ve asked questions from people who work on electric cars, and the information they gave me says that many batteries are made from recycled materials that way they need a lot less tungsten. I’ve also heard from the same people that they are using less and less coal to power the charges to power the cars.
Mary Emery
Albert Lea
