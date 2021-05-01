Letter: Mankind can do better

Society encourages us to produce more than what we need and then legitimizes the methods plutocrats use to transfer the surplus to their own account. This is called capitalism.

The plutocrats’ motivating principle is that the natural world is to be employed in its most productive way without consideration of its previous use and its previous occupants. Much effort of nonprofit organizations and much public money is spent trying to repair the damage done to the population and the planet. The only hells are the ones we make for ourselves!

Do you want to spend your brief life playing the plutocrats’ destructive monopoly game? Surely mankind can do better.

John E. Gibson

Owatonna