Letter: Next Civil War Roundtable approaching
“Women Of the Civil War” is the topic of Travis Drescher’s presentation at the upcoming Civil War Roundtable at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brookside Education Center. Participants must park in the rear area of the building, continue wearing masks and maintain distancing protocols. The traditional drawing for a free book follows directly after a brief Q&A period of Travis’s presentation. The event is free and open to the general public.
Rick Mammel
Albert Lea
